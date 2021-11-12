Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $18.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 113,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.