Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report sales of $298.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.30 million and the highest is $361.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $152.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

