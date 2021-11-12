Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Cormark

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has been given a C$6.25 price objective by equities researchers at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.36. 576,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$774.56 million and a PE ratio of 57.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.