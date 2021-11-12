CIBC Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$32.34. 133,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

