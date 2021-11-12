CIBC Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $90.07 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.