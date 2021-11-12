CIBC Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.71 on Friday, reaching C$43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$39.95 and a 12 month high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

