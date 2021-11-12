CIBC Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDPYF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

