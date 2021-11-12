CIBC Raises CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$37.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 5,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

