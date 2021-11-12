CIBC Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.44.
ACQ stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.67. 121,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.93. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.