CIBC Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.44.

ACQ stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.67. 121,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.93. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

