CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 20,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.42%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

