Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cinemark by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cinemark by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cinemark by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

