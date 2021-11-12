Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,295,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

