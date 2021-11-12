Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,435,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.07% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $501,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Panacea Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PANA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.