Citigroup Raises COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $70.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.