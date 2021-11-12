Citigroup Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $166.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

