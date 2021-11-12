Civic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.22 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $311.85 million and approximately $39.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

