Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

