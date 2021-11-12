CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. 177,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.60.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

