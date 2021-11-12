CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. 177,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.
Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.60.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.