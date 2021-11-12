CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The buyout of DirectPath is likely to bring enhanced benefits management services and enrollment capabilities to CNO. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. The company's third-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by lower expenses.”

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

