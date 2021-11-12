Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.160 EPS.
Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,722,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
