Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.160 EPS.

Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,722,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

