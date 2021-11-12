Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CODX stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

