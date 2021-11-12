Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $470.38 and last traded at $467.94, with a volume of 597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $426.90.

The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.71.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.