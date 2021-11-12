Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Codexis by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Codexis by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

