Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 8.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 90,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,340,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 19.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 666,938 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

