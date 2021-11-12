Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

CGNX traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,174. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. Cognex has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 46.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 901,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cognex by 33.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.