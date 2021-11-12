Coinsbit Token Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $993,037.85 and $65,653.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

