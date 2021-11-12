Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $44,432.64 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

