Colony Family Offices LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

