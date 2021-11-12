Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 150 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

