Colony Group LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 55.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $14,689,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $251.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.