Colony Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.67.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.