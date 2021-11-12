Colony Group LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,226,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $245.23 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

