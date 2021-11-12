Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $310.52 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

