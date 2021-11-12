Comerica Bank Purchases 27,016 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

