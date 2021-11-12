Comerica Bank Sells 1,887 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $25,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

