Comerica Bank Sells 4,270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after acquiring an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

