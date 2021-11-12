Comerica Bank Sells 46,984 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.