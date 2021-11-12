Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,145,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

