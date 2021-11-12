Comparing Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) and Its Peers

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ: GBLI) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Global Indemnity Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group -0.33% -0.61% -0.23% Global Indemnity Group Competitors 6.65% 3.56% 1.02%

55.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Global Indemnity Group pays out -555.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 11.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Indemnity Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million -$21.01 million -145.83 Global Indemnity Group Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 72.77

Global Indemnity Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group. Global Indemnity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Indemnity Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity Group Competitors 666 2962 2640 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Global Indemnity Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Indemnity Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group peers beat Global Indemnity Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

