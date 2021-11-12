COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $35.39. 604,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

