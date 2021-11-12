Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.08. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.41 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

