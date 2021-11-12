Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

