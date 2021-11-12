Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

CTG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,008. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

