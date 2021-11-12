Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 44,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

