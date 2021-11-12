ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 21,074,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,895,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock worth $8,519,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

