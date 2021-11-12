Contrasting AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AMREP alerts:

36.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMREP and City Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.88 $7.39 million $1.11 14.17 City Developments $1.53 billion 3.21 -$1.39 billion N/A N/A

AMREP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Developments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMREP and City Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65% City Developments N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMREP beats City Developments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale. The Hotel Operations segment owns and manages hotels. The Investment Properties segment develops and purchases investment properties for sale. The Others segment comprises of club operator and owner, investment in shares, property management, project management and consultancy services; and provides information technology and procurement services. The company was founded on September 7, 1963 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.