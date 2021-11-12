Contrasting Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecoark and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 6.62 -$20.89 million ($0.22) -17.77 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.74 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -24.08

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecoark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark 14.19% -64.87% -33.90% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Summary

Ecoark beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

