Contrasting Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Ra Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,061.89 -$3.08 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.65 -$36.04 million ($10.62) -0.27

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invo Bioscience and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Ra Medical Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.34%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

