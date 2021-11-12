Contrasting Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outbrain and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 2 3 1 2.83

GDS has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Outbrain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.15 $4.36 million N/A N/A GDS $879.54 million 13.02 -$96.56 million ($1.00) -61.29

Outbrain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A GDS -16.28% -5.21% -2.05%

Summary

GDS beats Outbrain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

