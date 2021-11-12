Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CTSDF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 38,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,684. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

